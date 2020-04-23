|
|
Judith Ammons Dorman
Fayetteville—Judith Ammons Dorman of Fayetteville passed away on April 22, 2020. She was born on June 3, 1939 to the late Elmer Ammons and the late Gussie Tyler Ammons. She was the sister of the late J. Floyd Ammons and Patricia Westbrook.
Judy graduated from Pine Forest Senior High School. She received an Associate degree from Louisburg College and Bachelors degree from East Carolina University where she was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority.
Judy was a professional educator for 30 years with Fort Bragg Schools, Red Springs Schools, and Cumberland County Schools from which she retired. A dedicated teacher, she taught Kindergarten through 3rd grade and also worked as a Media Specialist.
A talented gardener, Judy was a member of Woodhaven Garden Club. She truly enjoyed decorating for all holidays and parties and was an avid reader. She was an active member of Highland Presbyterian Women's Circle #5. Judy served as Trustee for the Heritage Square Historical Society.
Judy and her husband Willie were married for 58 years. She was the devoted mother to Lisa, Jennifer, and W.P. She would proclaim motherhood to be her greatest accomplishment. Judy was a beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was so thrilled to become a grandmother to four grandsons.
Judy was lovingly loyal to her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by her husband Willie P. Dorman, Jr.; daughter, Dr. Lisa Dorman Troutman and her husband LTC. (R) David Troutman; daughter, Jennifer Dorman Michaelson and her husband, Marc Michaelson; and son and loving caregiver, Wille P. Dorman, III; as well as her grandsons, David Troutman, II, Nate Michaelson, Andrew Troutman, Nolan Michaelson, and many friends.
Due to COV-19 restrictions, there will be a private family service. A memorial will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be sent to Heritage Square Historical Society at 225 Dick Street, Fayetteville, NC, 28301.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Services entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020