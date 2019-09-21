|
Judith "Judy" Carr Smith
Garland—Judith Carr Smith, 59, of Garland, NC passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family Friday, September 20, 2019.
She was born in Clinton, NC on February 25, 1960 and is the daughter of the late Jacob and Edith Carr of Tomahawk, NC. She resided in Garland with her husband of 43 years, Eddie.
Judy married the love of her life and together they raised three children. She went on to receive her associate's degree from Sampson Community College and opened Little Tykes Daycare until she pursued further education. Judy graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education in 2000. She then taught in both the public and private school system. To better assist children with reading disabilities, she received the Multisensory Structured Language Training at The Key Learning Center at Carolina Day School in Asheville, NC. In 2011, Judy advanced her education and graduated from Simmons College in Boston, MA with a Master of Science in Education.
Judy had a passion for children with learning disabilities and for the remainder of her life, she tutored children. She was certified by the International Dyslexia Association and subsequently served on their board. She served as County Commissioner for the Town of Garland where she orchestrated the building of Connie Cain Rackley Town Park and the reestablishment of the Garland Summer Softball League.
Judy was a devoted wife and mother and active participant in her family's lives. She spent her free time cheering on her children form the sidelines of many sports and skiing with her husband each winter. She was an active church and choir member. Her heart was full when the birth of her grandchildren and her love of the Lord. She spent the better part of her life leading other's to Christ.
Preceded in death by her daughter Jaclyn Smith, her parents Jacob and Edith Carr, and her three brother Carl, Jerry and Julian Carr.
Judy is survived by her husband Eddie Smith; three children, Brent Smith, Mary Ann Roberson (Clint), and Laura Ashley Hunter (Spencer); four grandchildren Braelyn Roberson, Zannah Roberson, Jude Smith, and Blake Hunter; and sister Linda Hysel.
Family, friends and others whose lives Judy touched are invited to the Carter Funeral Home, in Garland, Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 6-8pm and to the Garland Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 2:00pm.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019