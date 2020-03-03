|
Judith Forester Webb
Wilmington—Judith Forester Webb, of Wilmington, NC, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020 after a long, fulfilling life.
The daughter of the late Earl and Virginia Forester, Judy was born October 26, 1940 in Sistersville, West Virginia. She met her husband, Kent Webb, 72 years ago in the second grade at Sistersville Elementary School. Judy and Kent were high school sweethearts who married in 1957 and began building their life together. As Kent pursued the education that would lead to a career in medicine, Judy supported him every step of the way, eventually managing his practice and a network of dialysis centers in Southeastern North Carolina. Their path together led them from Sistersville to Columbus, OH (The Ohio State University); Morgantown, WV (West Virginia University); San Antonio, TX, Ft. Rucker, AL and Woodbridge, VA (US Army during the Vietnam War); Minneapolis, MN (The University of Minnesota); and Durham, NC (Duke University), and Fayetteville, NC. In Fayetteville they opened a medical practice and established the first dialysis center in the area. They lived and worked together in Fayetteville for 30 years. During that time they also enjoyed second homes in Morgantown, St. Michaels, MD, Palm Beach, FL and Wilmington, NC, and returned to Wilmington after retiring.
Judy was a devoted wife and mother, and lived a life characterized by her deep commitment to and care for Kent and their three daughters and families: Jaci Webb-Dempsey, her husband Van Dempsey, and daughters Tyler Zwan, Mary Van Vidal and Tara Webb-Dempsey; Erin Hunter, her husband Dane Hunter, and children Spence, Annabelle and William; and Debbie Webb, whose death was the greatest sorrow of Kent and Judy's lives.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Bob Forester and Jack Forester, and in-laws, Harry and Christine Webb. She is survived by her brother-in law and his wife, Larry and Donna Webb; and nieces, nephews and their spouses, including: John Oughten and Jeni Forester, Hank and Carol Forester, Betsy Forester, JoAnna Forester, John and Corrie Forester, Jack and Rebecca Forester, Kelly and Crystal Forester, Christi and Rick Sockman, Larry and Tina Webb, and Mike and Tricia Silliman; and great nieces and nephews, Micah Donai, Mikel McDougal, Connie Forester, Robert Forester Jr., Rachel Forester, Hannah Riddle, Liana Forester, Brandon Forester, Nick Sockman, Mallory Webb, Luke Webb, and Sadie Silliman.
Judy will be remembered as a loyal and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend; for her sense of humor, generosity, compassion, love of travel, and ability to make friends wherever she went; as an avid reader who instilled a love of reading in her daughters; and as an ardent fan of the Duke Blue Devils and the West Virginia Mountaineers. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family would like to share their sincere appreciation to Judy's close friends for all the good memories they helped her make throughout the years and their many kindnesses during her long struggle with COPD, and to the physicians, nurses, and staff of Lower Cape Fear Hospice for their care at the end of her life. Memorial donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401 or to the West Virginia's Imagination Library children's book program (please choose "other use" under "I would like my gift to benefit" section and then specify the gift is in memory of Judy Webb for the Tyler County WV Imagination Library as the recipient in the comments section) by visiting: https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/mufoundation ).
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020