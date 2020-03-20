Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
|
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
12:00 PM
Lafayette Memorial Park

Judy E. Futrell


1939 - 2020
Judy E. Futrell Obituary
Judy E. Futrell
Fayetteville—Judy Eleanor Livengood Futrell, 81, a resident of Fayetteville and in the past, towns of Culpeper and Danville, Virginia transitioned to heaven on March 18, 2020 at the Cumberland Rehabilitation Center of Cumberland.
Judy was born January 9, 1939 in Midway, North Carolina to the late Glenn Thomas Livengood and Eleanor Kirkman Livengood.
She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-four years, James Thomas Futrell, Jr. and a grandson, Phillip James Carson. She spent her childhood in Winston-Salem, NC and most of her adult life in Culpeper, Virginia. Over the years, she worked as a nursing assistant, school bus driver, seamstress and as a cook. Judy was a shining light to many, loving, and giving to anyone she met. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many.
She and Jim had two children, Mary Katherine "Kathy" Futrell Carson and husband, William Davidson Carson II "David", and son, James Thomas Futrell, III and wife, LaTisha of Orange, Virginia. Grandchildren are Zachary Bryan Carson, Adam Matthew Carson and Jacob Thomas Carson; step-granddaughters Cherokee Sharpe, Breann Sharpe, and Dallas Owens.
Graveside Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 12 pm at Lafayette Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11 am to 11:45 am at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the online at https://www.alz.org/ or calling 1-800-272-3900.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral home, 545 Ramsey ST Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
