Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
910-429-1011
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
View Map

Judy E. Montgomery

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy E. Montgomery Obituary
Judy E. Montgomery
Hope Mills—Judy Elizabeth Montgomery, 59, of Hope Mills, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019.
Born in Stockton, CA, Judy was the daughter of the late Forney Ray Duck and Anna Jean Pieters.
She is survived by her sons, Brenden and Christopher Montgomery; granddaughters, Annabel and Lenore Montgomery; sisters, Jennifer Byrd and Joann Dennis; companion, Howell Lipscomb; and a host of other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends starting at 5 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills.
Judy will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now