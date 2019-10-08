|
Judy E. Montgomery
Hope Mills—Judy Elizabeth Montgomery, 59, of Hope Mills, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019.
Born in Stockton, CA, Judy was the daughter of the late Forney Ray Duck and Anna Jean Pieters.
She is survived by her sons, Brenden and Christopher Montgomery; granddaughters, Annabel and Lenore Montgomery; sisters, Jennifer Byrd and Joann Dennis; companion, Howell Lipscomb; and a host of other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends starting at 5 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills.
Judy will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019