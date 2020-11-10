Judy Katherine Ray

Fayetteville—Judy Katherine Ray, 77, died November 5, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

She was born August 1, 1943 in Hazard, Kentucky to Russell Cillis and Verna (Bray) Frazier.

Judy was a resident of Fayetteville, North Carolina for over fifty years. She enjoyed gambling, especially bingo. Judy was a loving and caring person and had a great amount of love for her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Lee Ray, Sr.; her parents; and thirteen brothers and sisters.

Judy is survived by her sons, Ronnie Lee (Patty) Ray, Jr. of Colorado Springs, Jr. (Sissy) Smith of Cameron, North Carolina, Willie (Debbie) Ray of Boiling Springs, South Carolina; daughters, Sheena F. (Ron) Sterling of Independence, Kentucky, Debbie D. Smith of Fayetteville, North Carolina; eleven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

She will be buried with her husband at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, 400 Murchison Road, Spring Lake, North Carolina 28390.

Arrangements by The Springs Funeral Services - North: www.tsfs.co



