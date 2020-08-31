Judy Wade Mazzola
Fayetteville—Judy Wade Mazzola, 71 of Fayetteville passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
Born October 13, 1948 in Fayetteville, Judy was the daughter of the late Ret. Capt. James Edward Wade, Sr. FPD and Janie (Jean) Coleman Wade. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, David Andrew Cain.
Judy is Survived by her husband, John Mazzola, Jr.; daughters, Rhonda Cain (Tony Smith), Renee Tatum (Steve); son, Ronnie Sykes; grandchildren, Nicholas Cain, Sawyer Cain, Marshall Tatum, Garrison Tatum, Coleman Tatum, Lexi Sykes, Ty Sykes; sister, Edna Dillon (Kippy); brother, James Wade, Jr. (Cindy); step-children, Joseph A. Mazzola, Christine Maria Shipley; several nieces, nephews and many other beloved family and friends.
Judy will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel burial will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
