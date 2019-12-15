|
Julia Bowman Reaves
Southern Pines—Mrs. Julia Reaves of 590 Central Avenue, Southern Pines, formerly of Fayetteville, died December 13, 2019 at UNC Rex Nursing Care in Raleigh. Mrs. Reaves was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James S. Bowman of Graham.
Mrs. Reaves attended Catawba College in Salisbury and was active in Garden Clubs in Fayetteville. She served as President of the Garden Club Council of Fayetteville prior to her employment with the city of Fayetteville as City Beautiful Coordinator.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday December 18, 2019 at 2 P.M. at Lafayette Memorial Park, Ramsey Street, in Fayetteville with Dr. David Helms, Pastor of the First Baptist Church in Southern Pines officiating.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Southern Pines.
Surviving are her two sons, William D. Reaves of Charlotte and Bradford B. Reaves of Raleigh, one grandson, Bradford Daniel Reaves of Rocky Mount, and one brother, William B. Bowman of China Grove; six nieces; and three nephews.
Mrs. Reaves was pre-deceased by her parents; her husband Daniel Holt Reaves; and her three brothers Jack L. Bowman, John A. Bowman, and James S. Bowman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 200 East New York Avenue, Southern Pines, NC 28387.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019