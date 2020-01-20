|
Julia Cashwell
Autryville—Mrs. Julia Faircloth Cashwell, 66 of Autryville passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at her home.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Evergreen Baptist Church with Rev. Charles Davis and Rev. Tommy Honeycutt officiating. Burial will follow in the Beaver Dam Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 1:50 PM prior to the service.
Mrs. Cashwell was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of George and Nellie Elizabeth Autry Faircloth. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Agnes Horne and Judy Bolton and one brother, Ruffin Faircloth. She was a transfer coordinator for the NC Dept. of Corrections.
She is survived by her husband, Dannie R. Cashwell of the home; two daughters, Victoria Melissa Cashwell, Danielle Cashwell Daw and husband, Lynwood all of Autryville; one grandson, Lucas Earl Daw; four sisters, Nan Sports and Bonnie Maxwell both of Hope Mills, Joyce Horne of Autryville and Faye Faircloth of Shallotte; one brother, Hicks Faircloth and wife, Mylinda of Clinton.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020