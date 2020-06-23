Julia Catherine Thompson
Julia Catherine Thompson
Rowland—Julia Catherine Thompson, 83, of Rowland, NC, died Monday, June 22, 2020. Born on June 14, 1937, Catherine was the daughter of Joseph Maxwell Cook and Linnie H. Cook. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Kay McCallum and husband Stuart J. McCallum of Rowland NC, her son, James E. Thompson of Orrum, NC, and her grandson, James Hunter Thompson. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy C. Whittington of Rowland NC, and nieces and nephews who she loved very much. She was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara A. Herring of Spartanburg, SC.
Catherine was a lifelong member of Oakland Methodist Church in Hamer, SC. She worked many years as a retail associate who was remembered by all for her kindness, sense of humor, and her beautiful smile.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 27, at 11:00 a.m at the Rowland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Oakland Methodist Church in Hamer, SC and to Scotland Regional Hospice in Laurinburg, NC, (910) 276-7176.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Rowland.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
