Julia Hulbert


1940 - 2019
Julia Hulbert Obituary
Julia Hulbert
Fayetteville, NC—Julia L. Hulbert, 79, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She was born on July 31, 1941 in Greenville, NC to the late Herbert Lewis and Belva Clark Lewis.
Julia was preceded in death by her husband, Jon Hulbert; and her son, Forrest Hulbert.
She is survived by her children, Janet Lockwood and husband, Jeffrey of Fayetteville, NC and Leigh Anne Hulbert of Fayetteville, NC; her sisters, Marjorie Cahoon of Fayetteville, NC and Jean Haddock of Charlotte, NC; three grandchildren, Shane Crespo, Regan Lockwood, and Bailey Lockwood; and two great-granddaughters, Alaina Crespo and Isabel Crespo.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Cumberland Memorial Gardens with Reverend Archie Barringer officiating.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
