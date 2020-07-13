Julia Jarman "Judy" Fowler
Fayetteville—Julia Jarman "Judy" Fowler, 80, of Fayetteville passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Judy was born December 17, 1939 in Onslow County, NC to the late Madge Mae Squires and Ralph Horne. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Earl "Red" Jarman.
She was an incredible mother and wife. She loved just like Jesus. She loved shopping, decorating and her flower garden. Her family was everything to her. To know her, was to know Jesus. Our dad Robert Fowler blessed her and lavished her with love the last 7 ½ years of her life. We are so blessed to call her ours. She blessed our lives as she blessed the world with love and laughter. She leaves behind a village of family and friends that she adored.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 7:00 pm at Fayetteville Community Church. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 5:30-6:45 pm. Graveside services will be Friday, July 17, 2020 at 12 noon at Wright-Horne Cemetery in Beulaville, NC.
Judy is survived by her husband, Robert W. Fowler; children, James Earl Jarman, II and wife Joyce, Julia Squires Jarman McKenzie and husband Bryan, John Horne Jarman and wife Abby, Sabrina Williams and husband Darrrell; grandchildren, Jamie, Juliana, Jeremy, Curtis, Justin, Mac, Erin, Jaslyn, Jaelyn, Jonathon, James, Rachel, Sara, Ashe, Binny, Brice, John-Bryan, Hannah, Abby Grace, Chloe; 13 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Alyce Horne; numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agape Life Family Church, PO Box 1187 Richlands, NC 28574.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.