Julian Carr Odom
Bolivia, NC, formerly of Fayetteville—Julian Carr Odom born August 26, 1924 in Robeson County, North Carolina, passed away Tuesday April 30, 2019.
He was predeceased by his parents John David Odum and Ruth Johnson Odum, and siblings John David Odum, Jr., and Dorthy Odum. Julian was also predeceased by his loving and devoted wife of 71 years Geraldine M. Odom. Additionally, Julian was predeceased by his son-in-law Stuart Lee Perkins and his granddaughter DeAIInna Ruth (Maugans) Baldwin (Mrs. Christopher Baldwin). He is survived by four daughters Ella Ruth Maugans (Mrs. B. Thomas Maugans), Rhonda M. Amato (Mrs. Robert D. Amato), Julia Ann Odom, and Edna O. Perkins (Mrs. Stuart Lee Perkins). Grandchildren Burton Thomas Maugans, II (Kelly), T. Kristen Adkins (Charles), Ashley A. Ohrenberger (John), Amy West, and Stephanie Ruth Rzonca. Great grandchildren Pierce Maugans, Addison A. Walters, Taylor Baldwin, Michael Baldwin, Jonathan Baldwin, Benjamin DeMoranville, Jacob DeMoranville, Max Ohrenberger, and Ella Ohrenberger. Julian had the blessing of spending the last seven years with his first cousin, Charles Odum, who he had not seen since his childhood. Julian is loved and will be remembered by many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Julian born and raised in St. Pauls, NC. He earned the high honor of Eagle Scout and was a member of The Order of The Arrow. Julian graduated high school in 1942 and worked for the newspaper and at Burlington Mills. In February 1943 Julian joined the US Navy and served 33 months. March 1944 Julian was transferred to the U.S.S. Cavalia and transferred to the US Navy Base at Southport, NC. While home on Christmas leave he met Jerry at a USO dance. The two were married June 2, 1945 and June 30th Julian received orders to go to the US Naval base in Hawaii. After his return home to St Pauls, he and Jerry started their family of four daughters. He joined the CS Railroad as General Clerk. In 1952 he joined Cape Fear Railways at Ft Bragg, NC and moved his family to Fayetteville in 1957 serving as General Auditor through the years he served as General Manager and Executive Vice President until his retirement.
Julian and family joined Snyder Memorial Baptist Church in 1957 where he was an ordained deacon, served as the Chairman of the Board of Deacons, Chairman of the Finance Committee, and the Missions Committee. He taught many classes through the years and also taught Sunday School at the downtown fire station for more than ten years.
Julian supported missions his entire life and traveled with the North Carolina Baptist Men to South America in 1968 and to Accra Ghana 1985-1986 for 12 months.
Julian served many years with the Fayetteville Lions Club as President, Zone Chairman, and Deputy District Governor. Julian volunteered within the community with the Fayetteville Center of the Blind. Julian enjoyed his family, friends, traveling, playing bridge, cribbage, and pinnacle.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Snyder Memorial Baptist Church, 701 Westmont Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28305, First Baptist Church of Sunset Harbor, 651 Hanover Road, Se, Bolivia, NC 28422, or the Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401.
A Celebration of Life Service in memory of Julian will be held Saturday May 4, 2019 at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. in the Sanctuary with Rev Wayne Ham, Rev Bob Haynes, and Rev Julia Ann Odom. Visitation will be held following the service.
A celebration of Life Service in memory of Julian will be held at the Sunset Harbor Baptist Church at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 1 to May 3, 2019