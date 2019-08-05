|
June Apgar Kohlhepp
Fayetteville—A memorial service and interment of ashes for June Apgar Kohlhepp, 83, who passed away earlier at a long term care facility in Connecticut, will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the St. Johns Episcopal Church in Fayetteville. She had lived at Masonicare Health Center since August 2018, lovingly cared-for by the Masonicare staff and her son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Peggy. Prior to Connecticut, June lived in Fayetteville, North Carolina for 30 years after her husband Fred's retirement from Mary Kay Cosmetics in Dallas, Texas. Born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, she worked as a Dental Hygienist in Roselle, New Jersey, and as a Teacher's Assistant in the West Windsor Plainsboro School District, also in New Jersey. She was the proud daughter of Russell and Grace Apgar of Roselle, New Jersey, who predeceased her.
Her faith was very important to her and she was very active in several parishes, including St. John's Episcopal Church in Fayetteville, North Carolina as well as St. David's Episcopal Church in Cranbury, New Jersey, where she served in various leadership roles, and St. Laurence Episcopal Church in Grapevine, Texas. Through St. John's, she and Fred were active in Cumberland Interfaith Hospitality Network (CIHN), addressing homelessness in Cumberland County. She was an avid, loving supporter of her children and their families and enjoyed caring for her pets (and spent a lifetime of enjoying cats).
Fred, her husband of fifty years, preceded her in death in February 2017. She is survived by her sister, Susan A. Roberts (David), five children, William Kohlhepp (Peggy), Richard Kohlhepp (Carmen), Joyce Herrman (Bill), Gregg Henry Kohlhepp, Jon Kohlhepp (Shari); seven grandchildren, Justin Kohlhepp, Benjamin Kohlhepp, Jared Kohlhepp, Traci Anne Herrman, Emily Kohlhepp, Alex Kohlhepp, Melanie Herrman; and four great-grandchildren.
The service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Saturday, August 10th at 10:30 am. Her ashes will be interred at St. John's Memorial Garden. A reception will be held in Kyle House immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in June's memory may be made to Cumberland Interfaith Hospitality Network (http://www.cumberlandihn.org) or to Alzheimer's North Carolina (http://www.ALZNC.org)
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019