June Rose Watson
Fayetteville, NC— June Rose Watson, 65, of Bowie, MD, passed away on August 2, 2019. Her Homegoing service will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Reid Temple A.M.E. Church at 11:00am, with Family and Friends Fellowship preceding at 10:00am. Burial: A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville, NC at 10:00am. Services entrusted to Rogers and Breece Funeral Home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019