Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191

June Rose Watson


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Rose Watson Obituary
June Rose Watson
Fayetteville, NC— June Rose Watson, 65, of Bowie, MD, passed away on August 2, 2019. Her Homegoing service will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Reid Temple A.M.E. Church at 11:00am, with Family and Friends Fellowship preceding at 10:00am. Burial: A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville, NC at 10:00am. Services entrusted to Rogers and Breece Funeral Home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
Download Now