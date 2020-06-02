Kareem T. White II
Kareem T. White, II
Fayetteville— Kareem Tremayne White, II, 24, 3504 Carlson Bay Circle, passed May 23, 2020. Graveside Saturday at 11am, McKinnon Cemetery, St. Pauls. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 5-7pm.Herring Funeral Care & Cremations.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
