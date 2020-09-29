1/
Karen-Lise B. Vizena
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen-Lise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen-Lise B. Vizena
Fayetteville, NC—Karen-Lise B. Vizena, 81, of Copenhagen, Denmark,passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in Fayetteville, NC
Lotte to many of her friends was born to Kaj Rasch and Agnete Benjaminsen on August 20, 1939. Her deceased brother, Brent P. Rasch was an Olympic Gold medalist for Denmark in 1952 and her sister Anne Birgitte Nielsen currently resides in Copanhagen, Denmark. Lotte had been married to Alexander J. Vizena, a Special Forces MSG until his passing in 2011. She is survived by her daughters Linda Vizena Rogers, Katharina Vizena Fleming, Son-in-Law Donald Wayne Fleming and Mr. Biscuit. Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to assist the homeless at:
Operation Inasmuch 531 Hillsboro St., Fayetteville NC 28301
Tel: 1-910-433-2161 Web: http://www.faoiam.org/
Online condolences may be sent to http://www.jerniganwarren.com
Services by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved