Karen-Lise B. Vizena
Fayetteville, NC—Karen-Lise B. Vizena, 81, of Copenhagen, Denmark,passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in Fayetteville, NC
Lotte to many of her friends was born to Kaj Rasch and Agnete Benjaminsen on August 20, 1939. Her deceased brother, Brent P. Rasch was an Olympic Gold medalist for Denmark in 1952 and her sister Anne Birgitte Nielsen currently resides in Copanhagen, Denmark. Lotte had been married to Alexander J. Vizena, a Special Forces MSG until his passing in 2011. She is survived by her daughters Linda Vizena Rogers, Katharina Vizena Fleming, Son-in-Law Donald Wayne Fleming and Mr. Biscuit. Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to assist the homeless at:
Operation Inasmuch 531 Hillsboro St., Fayetteville NC 28301
Tel: 1-910-433-2161 Web: http://www.faoiam.org/
Online condolences may be sent to http://www.jerniganwarren.com
Services by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301