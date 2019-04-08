|
|
Karen Louise Feeley
Bennett
Fayetteville—Mrs. Karen Louise Feeley Bennet, 76, of Fayetteville passed away at her home on Sunday, April 7, 2019.
Karen is survived by her daughter, Denise Castillo (Omar) and son, Kenneth Yates (Jeana), both of HI; step-son, Bobby Bennett (Michelle) and step-daughter, Cindy James both of Fayetteville; sisters, Patricia Beukema of Shelby, NC, Cathaleen Yarbrough (Jim) of Columbus, GA, Maureen Steward of Clayton, NC; brother, Dennis Feeley of Raleigh; 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Karen was an Auxiliary member of the Retired Military Association of Fayetteville for over 30 years and served in many capacities, to include secretary. She was a member of St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church Choir for several years. She was the oldest of five children and she taught us the importance of family. She was our "Rock".
A Visitation with the family will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, 2840 Village Drive, Fayetteville. A Funeral Mass to honor Karen will follow the visitation at the Church at 10:00 a.m. Internment will be at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, 8220 Bragg Blvd, Fort. Bragg, NC Friday after the Funeral Mass at noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the of NC at www.lung.org
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019