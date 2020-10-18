1/
Karen McDonald
Karen McDonald
Lake Junaluska—Karen Prevatte McDonald, age 71, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at her residence.
A native of Robeson County, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Richard Durham and Agnes Currence Prevatte. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Craven McDonald, who died in 2018; son, Matthew McDonald; and brother, Charles Prevatte. Karen was a School Teacher at Ft. Bragg and attended First United Methodist Church of Waynesville.
Karen is survived by a brother, Richard Prevatte; two nieces, Ashley and Mollie; and three nephews, Kelly and Keith McDonald and Greg Prevatte.
Private inurnment will be in the Memorial Chapel at Lake Junaluska.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lake Junaluska, General Fund, P.O. Box 67, Lake Junaluska, NC 28745 or a charity of one's choice.
The care of Mrs. McDonald has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
