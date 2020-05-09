Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Cross Creek Cemetery

Karin Bush Tobias


1949 - 2020
Karin Bush Tobias Obituary
Karin Bush Tobias
Linden—Karin Bush Tobias, 70 of Linden, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020.
Karin was born on October 14, 1949 in Logan, Utah to the late Warren Bush and Shirley Jessop. She was a member of the Dunn Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
A Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Cross Creek Cemetery. Please maintain social distancing.
Karin was Preceded in death by her sons, Jonathan and Stephen Tobias; siblings, Daris Bush and LaDell Marshall.
She is survived by her daughter, Tonya Michelle Tobias; son, Paul William Tobias and wife Nikki; siblings, Gerald Bush, Tammy Bouchelle, Alan Marshall and Donna Boykin; grandchildren, Kalina and Keoki Monte, Alexys, Bryleigh, Lyncoln and Rypken Tobias.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
Online Condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarre
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 9 to May 10, 2020
