Karin Dixon Fields
Broadway—Karin Elisabeth Dixon Fields, 67, of Broadway passed away on January 28, 2020 at Central Harnett Hospital after a long battle with cancer.
Karin was born on September 2, 1952 to Charles A. Dixon, II and the late Ottilie Reich Dixon. She is preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Fields; daughter, Christina Fields; and her favorite brother-in-law, Garry O. Dahl.
Karin was loved by many and will be missed terribly by those who knew her. She leaves behind the four children she loved and cared for, Ashley Lynn Fields of Broadway, Leigh Anne Fields of Fayetteville, KaLeigh Madison Fields of Broadway, and Garrett Lee Fields of Broadway; her father, Charles A. Dixon, II of Fayetteville; one brother, Charles A. Dixon, III and wife Julie of Carolina Lakes; one sister, Juliana "Julie" Dixon Dahl of Lillington, and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Karin was a graduate of Pine Forest High School class of 1971 and married the love of her life, Leroy that same year. She had a special gift and passion for helping others when they needed it, as well as, a green thumb that produced a beautiful garden each year.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in honor of Karin's life at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Bragg. Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory of Spring Lake is handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020