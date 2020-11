Karl Joseph "Joe" ParkerFayetteville—Karl Joseph "Joe" Parker, 75 of Fayetteville passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.Joe was born on December 6, 1944 in Blue Field, WV to the late Karl F. Parker and Okie Helen Ham Parker. He was retired from the U.S. Air Force.A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.Surviving are his wife Jeanette Seay Parker; daughter, Michele White; son, Joseph E. Parker; step-sons, David, Steven and Eddie Poole; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301Online condolences may be made at http://www.jerniganwarren.com