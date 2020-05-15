|
Karon (Edwards) Prince
Lumberton—Karon Prince, 57, passed away, after an extended cancer journey, on Thursday, May 14, 2020, with her loving husband, Jeff, and her twin sister, Sharon, both by her side. She was born in Fayetteville, NC on June 21, 1962. She married the love of her life, Jeff, on May 19, 1984. They met at college on November 19, 1980 and that's where their love story began. Their love for each other was unique. They shared the joys of water skiing, boating, and the beach. He took her to Disney World in November 1984. Visiting Cinderella's Castle made a lasting impression on them both. Jeff was her Prince Charming and treated her like a Princess their entire married life.
She and her identical twin Sharon had a strong bond. They shared the Christian faith and had similar interests such as the beach and beautiful clothes. They often dressed alike, frequently buying the same clothes even when shopping separately. They both worked at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for several years and frequently ate lunch together.
She graduated from Douglas Byrd Senior High School in 1980 and Pembroke State University (now UNCP) in 1984. She liked helping others and found great satisfaction as a hospital social worker until her illness forced her to end her career in November 2016. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Lumberton and enjoyed helping with Operation Christmas Child. She was a member of Lumberton Women's Club, Petal Pushers, and Junior Service League.
Special thanks to Team Karon, and especially Debby Grice, a life-long friend who was always there to do whatever was needed to help her through the arduous cancer journey. Debby always made her laugh and smile. Their bond was like no other. There were others, too many to mention, who also encouraged her.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Johnson, and her father, Edward Franklin Edwards.
She is survived by her husband Jeffrey Cliff Prince of the home; her siblings: twin sister Sharon Hemingway (Mike) of Fayetteville, a brother, Frank Edwards (Shirley) of Goose Creek, SC, and a sister, Debbie Minnick (Buddy) of Fayetteville; as well as a host of nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly; her mother-in-law, Shirley Prince of High Point, NC, who Karon considered her "other mother"; and Lauren Cook, who was like a daughter to her.
A private graveside service will be held at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery, 2881 Gillespie Street in Fayetteville, NC.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date.
Memorials may be made to: First Baptist Church, 606 N. Walnut Street, Lumberton, NC 28358; Fill Your Bucket List Foundation, P.O. Box 806, Cary, NC 27512; or to Cape Fear Valley Cancer Center, 1638 Owen Drive, Fayetteville, NC, 28304.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 15 to May 16, 2020