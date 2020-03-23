Home

Sayland Funeral Home Inc
703 Mattocks Ave
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-4161
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
12:00 PM
Maysville Cemetery

Kathleen LaRoque


1921 - 2020
Kathleen LaRoque Obituary
Kathleen LaRoque
Maysville— Kathleen Armstrong Jenkins LaRoque, 98 of 301 10th Street, Maysville, NC passed away March 22, 2020 at home. Kay was born in Rocky Mount, NC on December 5, 1921. She was the daughter of the late Robert Solomon Armstrong and Henrietta Batchelor Armstrong.
A graveside services will be held at noon Thursday in the Maysville Cemetery.
Kay is survived by her daughters Sandra Kay Jenkins of the home and Patricia "Patsy" Jenkins Groover and son-in-law Ronald T. Groover of Chocowinity, NC; grandchildren, John Parker, III and wife Mary Beth of Fayetteville, NC, Allen Cribb and Wife Brenda of Wilmington, NC, Robert Dulaney and wife Janet of Decatur, GA, Elizabeth Hunt and husband Matthew of Oceanside, CA, Shane Groover of Chocowinity, NC, and Christy Groover Braddy of Iron Station, NC and14 great grand children.
In lieu of flowers please contribute to Ronald McDonald House 2616 Erwin Rd. Durham, NC 27705 or . Online condolences may be send to saylandfuneralhome.com . Arrangements entrusted to Sayland Funeral Home in Maysville.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
