Kathleen McLaughlin
1956 - 2020
Fayetteville—Kathleen Frances Lindell McLaughlin of Fayetteville passed away on August 16, 2020 at the age of 63 from Covid 19 related complications.
Kathleen was born to the late Ken and Kay Lindell on October 18, 1956 in Tokyo, Japan, where her father was assigned with the US Army. She graduated from 71st High School in 1975, where she was a former "Miss 71st." She graduated from East Carolina University with certification in Special Education and Middle School Math. She began her 34 year teaching career in Fayetteville, teaching at Ashley Elementary School, Spring Lake Junior High, Cumberland Mills Elementary School, Douglas byrd Middle School, and Ireland Drive Middle School. She also taught at Junction City Senior High in Kansas and Taegu American School in South Korea. She retired from teaching in 2012, and leaves behind thousands of former students, teachers, and faculty to appreciate her many contributions and dedication to the teaching profession. Of Kathleen's many accomplishments, her children and grandchildren were her proudest life achievement.
Her memory will live on forever in the hearts of husband of 36 years David McLaughlin, daughter Leigh Anne and husband Ross Wilfley, son Kyle McLaughlin, and grandchildren Ava and Carter Wilfley. She is preceded in death by sister, JoAnn Lindell Overton. She is survived by her sister Judy and husband Carroll Punte, brother Kenneth and wife Karen Lindell, and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of Womack Army Medical Center who cared for Kathleen in her final days. Kathleen's request was to leave the earth quietly, without a service in her name, and to allow each person she has touched to celebrate her life in their own heart.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
August 18, 2020
My condolences. She and I worked together at
Douglas Byrd Middle
Katrina Carrasquillo
Coworker
August 17, 2020
Kathy was a gentle, loving spirit. She touched all that she came in contact with. The world was better because she was in it.
Kimberly Bowden
Coworker
