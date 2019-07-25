Home

Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Carroll Memorial Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Carroll Memorial Baptist Church

Kathleen Melvin (Edge) Davis

Kathleen Melvin (Edge) Davis Obituary
Kathleen (Edge) Melvin Davis
Fayetteville—Kathleen (Edge) Melvin Davis, 81 passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Carroll Memorial Baptist Church, officiating will be Rev. James Baker. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 10:00am to 10:50am Saturday at the church prior to the service.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Leamon Gilbert Edge and Lillie Faircloth Edge; first husband, John "J.R." Melvin; brother, Bobby Edge and sister, Christine Hall.
She was a credit manager for Ferguson Enterprise in Fayetteville for 48 years and a member of Carroll Memorial Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Paul W. Davis; daughter, Connie M. Schaffernoth & husband, Tom; brothers, Buddy Edge & wife, Patricia and Billy Edge & wife, Debbie; sisters, Madgalene Melvin, Aslean Edge and Ernestine Simmons & husband, W.J.; grandchildren, Joseph Schaffernoth & wife, Cherie, Nathan Schaffernoth & wife, Cristy and Elizabeth Schaffernoth; great granddaughter, Zoe Kathleen Schaffernoth; and a sister-in-law, Faye Edge.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 25 to July 26, 2019
