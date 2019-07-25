|
|
Kathleen (Edge) Melvin Davis
Fayetteville—Kathleen (Edge) Melvin Davis, 81 passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Carroll Memorial Baptist Church, officiating will be Rev. James Baker. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 10:00am to 10:50am Saturday at the church prior to the service.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Leamon Gilbert Edge and Lillie Faircloth Edge; first husband, John "J.R." Melvin; brother, Bobby Edge and sister, Christine Hall.
She was a credit manager for Ferguson Enterprise in Fayetteville for 48 years and a member of Carroll Memorial Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Paul W. Davis; daughter, Connie M. Schaffernoth & husband, Tom; brothers, Buddy Edge & wife, Patricia and Billy Edge & wife, Debbie; sisters, Madgalene Melvin, Aslean Edge and Ernestine Simmons & husband, W.J.; grandchildren, Joseph Schaffernoth & wife, Cherie, Nathan Schaffernoth & wife, Cristy and Elizabeth Schaffernoth; great granddaughter, Zoe Kathleen Schaffernoth; and a sister-in-law, Faye Edge.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 25 to July 26, 2019