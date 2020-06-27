To the family:



Dr. Carroll was a light in a dark world and one whose impact can never be diminished. To know her is to love her and I cant imagine the grief youre experiencing even now. The world lost a beautiful soul but her suffering is now over. I find solace in God-given reminders that to be absent from our earthly body is to be present with the Lord. We will miss her, long to see her but in this season of grief and sorrow, I pray that God would surround you with His awesome presence and comfort you with His amazing love! God bless you all, I am praying for you...even now.



Sincerely,

Johnathan Dunn

Johnathan M. Dunn

Coworker