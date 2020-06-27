To the family:
Dr. Carroll was a light in a dark world and one whose impact can never be diminished. To know her is to love her and I cant imagine the grief youre experiencing even now. The world lost a beautiful soul but her suffering is now over. I find solace in God-given reminders that to be absent from our earthly body is to be present with the Lord. We will miss her, long to see her but in this season of grief and sorrow, I pray that God would surround you with His awesome presence and comfort you with His amazing love! God bless you all, I am praying for you...even now.
Sincerely,
Johnathan Dunn
Dr. Kathlyn Carroll
Upper Marlboro, MD.—Dr. Kathlyn A. Carroll, age 67 of Upper Marlboro, MD formerly of Fayetteville, NC departed this life on June 24, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Lock's Creek AME Zion Church in Vander, NC. Burial: Church Cemetery. She is survived by: husband, Wilbert Carroll; son, Clifford G. Carroll; mother, Rosa B. Crumpler; brother, Ronnie Crumpler; sisters, Brenda Baggett and Sandra "Pam" Crumpler; six grandchildren, Dominique, Brittany, Gerard Nico, Jasmine, Shauntae and Aaliyah; two great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a viewing on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary. The family will receive friends at the home of Rosa B. Crumpler, 225-C Law Road, Fayetteville, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.