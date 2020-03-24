Home

Foley Chapel - Foley
2551 South McKenzie Street
Foley, AL 36535
(251) 943-2391

Kathryn Burns

Kathryn Burns Obituary
Kathryn Burns
Orange Beach, AL—Kathryn Robbins Burns, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, friend, sister, daughter and so much more. Kathy and her husband, Lenny Burns lived in Germany, when they met at the ages of 14 and 16 and from there they spread their love. Kathy and Lenny married February 17, 1968. Kathy graduated from Pine Forest High School in Fayetteville, NC and received a B.S. from Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, GA. Kathy loved to travel. She and her husband saw the U.S. via motor home and cruised the world. She also lived for a time in Singapore where she helped create a museum publication called "Passage". Kathy loved her family fiercely. She was a preceded in death by her father, George Robbins and a brother, George Robbins, Jr. Kathy is survived by her husband of 52 years, Lenny Burns of Orange Beach, AL; two sons, Lenny Burns, Jr of Lawrenceville, GA, Scott (Lori) Burns of Atlanta, GA; mother, Imogene Robbins of Lenoir, NC; two sisters, Suzanne (Austin) Spruill of Roanoke, VA, Lynne (David) Doyle of Boulder, CO; a brother, Steve (Terri) Robbins of Lenoir, NC. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heifer International, (visit heifer.org for more information).
ARRANGEMENTS BY WOLFE- BAYVIEW FUNERAL HOME
& CREMATORY, INC
2551 S. MCKENZIE
FOLEY, AL 36535
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
