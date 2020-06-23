Kathryn Harris
Fayetteville— Kathryn Joyce Harris, 82, 848 Glen Reilly Drive, passed June 21, 2020. Graveside Saturday at 1:30 pm, Laurel Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Lumber Bridge. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 11am until 12:30pm. Herring Funeral Care & Cremations.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.