Snyder Memorial Baptist Church
701 Westmont Dr
Fayetteville, NC 28305
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Snyder Memorial Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Snyder Memorial Baptist Church

Kathryn Lecka Clayton


Kathryn Lecka Clayton Obituary
Kathryn Lecka Clayton
Fayetteville—Kathryn Lecka Clayton, known to her friends as Cub, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday morning, February 17, 2019.
Her celebration of life and home-going services will be Friday, February 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church, where she was a charter member. Rev. John Cook will officiate. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church in the Gathering Hall on Friday from 12 noon until 1:00 p.m.
Born August 15, 1924 to the late Eula and CM Lecka. Kathryn was proceeded in death by her former husband,Don Clayton, son, Donnie Clayton; brother, Vance Lecka of Banner Elk, NC and sister-in-law, June Lecka. Kathryn is survived by her daughter, Donna Clayton Lloyd of Fayetteville, brother, Todd Lecka of Fayetteville; grandchildren, David Lloyd, Jr and wife, Kristan, Amy Clayton Tantilla and husband, Brian, Scott Lloyd and wife, Marya, Hannah Kathryn Clayton, Lisa Clayton Moeller and Husband, Kris; Great grandchildren Landon Lloyd, Audrey Lloyd, Kyley Lloyd, Sydney Lloyd, Grace Tantilla, Nathan Tantilla, and Sara Moeller; daughter-in-love, Beth Bunce of Fayetteville; and sister-in-law, Janice Lecka of Banner Elk.
In her career, Kathryn was an Image Consultant with BeautiControl Cosmetics. She was also very involved and supportive of the work of her former husband, Don Clayton, in the founding of Putt-Putt-Golf Courses of America. She was a charter member of the Lafayette Garden Club and loved cultivating roses and making her surroundings beautiful.
Her greatest passion was sharing the love of Jesus and her home was always open to those with needs of mentoring and encouragement as well as for hosting teaching and prayer events to encourage personal growth in the Christian faith. Every Thursday a prayer group met in her home for thirty years. Kathryn also participated in Christan Woman's Club, Full Gospel ministries, Aglow Women's Ministries and activities at Snyder Memorial Baptist. Yes, she is most remembered for her love of Jesus and her eagerness to share the good news of Him, encouraging faith in every walk of life. The seeds of faith she planted in many out of her own brokeness will live on to the glory of God.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
