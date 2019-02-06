|
Fayetteville — Kathryn Mary Isham, 81, of Fayetteville passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roy F. Stewart, and a son, Peter Stewart Isham.
Left to cherish her memories are her children, Christine Isham Freeman, Sam Isham Jr., Jennifer Lynn Bickley (Race), Amy McClendon (Billy) and David James Isham (Cheryl); grandchildren, James Elliott Isham, Connor David Freeman, Ryan Michael Beltz, Anna Jade Isham, Preston Samuel Isham, Joshua Michael Isham, Alicia Marie Johnson (Mark), Zachary Thomas Weeks, Katilyn Marie Cherry (Dustin), Dylan James Isham and Collin Joseph Isham; and great-grandchildren, Elena Lynn Isham, Ava Mae Isham, Graycie M. Brown, Brailey Ann Isham, Kayleigh Marie Isham, and Riley Lynn Johnson. She is also survived by her mother, Rita M. Stewart of Medina, N.Y.; sisters, JoAnn Sydney of Medina, Frances Isham (Lawrence) of Depew, N.Y. and Marie Horton (Steve) of Greece, N.Y.; and she was the beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Kathryn was a caring and dedicated lady whose joy in life was giving and serving others. Kathryn established the Women of Charity in 2000 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church and she was named Volunteer of the Year with Cumberland County Mental Health multiple times. She was a Eucharist Minister with St. Isidore Mission of Good Shepherd and worked endlessly serving the homeless. As a young woman, she was the Community Ambassador to South America, a member of the Catholic Daughters and a Girl Scout Leader. In addition to her selfless serving, Kathryn also loved to travel, crochet and collecting antiques.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, February 8, 2019 at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home. They will also receive friends at St. Isidore Mission of Good Shepherd 4733 Macedonia Church Road, Stedman, NC from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 with a funeral Mass immediately following at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in her honor to the Kathryn Isham Pantry at St. Isidore.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019