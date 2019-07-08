Home

POWERED BY

Kathy Branham Maiden


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathy Branham Maiden Obituary
Kathy Barnham Maiden
Fayetteville—Kathy Branham Maiden, 58, of Fayetteville passed away on July 4, 2019.
Kathy Maiden is survived by her loving husband Lonnie Maiden of the home; one daughter, Tracy Branham of Hope Mills, NC; one son David Branham of Greensboro, NC; parents Buddy and Mandy McCray; two sisters, Kimberly McCray of Saltville, VA, Brittany McCray of Jacksonville, FL; one brother Sean McCray of Saltville, VA; one niece Haylee Hunt of Saltville, VA; three grandchildren, Sky, Jeremiah and Thomas; and Ellie Branham who cared for Kathy like a daughter.
Kathy spent her life caring for others which showed in her work as a certified nursing assistant. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 8 to July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.