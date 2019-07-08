|
Kathy Barnham Maiden
Fayetteville—Kathy Branham Maiden, 58, of Fayetteville passed away on July 4, 2019.
Kathy Maiden is survived by her loving husband Lonnie Maiden of the home; one daughter, Tracy Branham of Hope Mills, NC; one son David Branham of Greensboro, NC; parents Buddy and Mandy McCray; two sisters, Kimberly McCray of Saltville, VA, Brittany McCray of Jacksonville, FL; one brother Sean McCray of Saltville, VA; one niece Haylee Hunt of Saltville, VA; three grandchildren, Sky, Jeremiah and Thomas; and Ellie Branham who cared for Kathy like a daughter.
Kathy spent her life caring for others which showed in her work as a certified nursing assistant. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 8 to July 9, 2019