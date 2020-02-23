|
|
Kathy M. Brooks
Fayetteville—Kathy Ruth Marie Brooks, 68, found her eternal home on Friday, February 21, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her mother Sarah Brooks, Father Henry Clay Brooks, and brother Billy Joe Brooks and Jerry Brooks.
She is Survived by her daughter Rachael Young (Michael Young)of Fayetteville NC, Son David Range ( Angela Garner) of Gilroy CA, daughter Allison Formichella of Dallas Texas, Grandsons Wesley Young of Fayetteville NC, Aaron Young of Sevierville TN (Haley Davis) , Granddaughter Britton Rowley and Mary Frances Formichella of Dallas Texas and many other dear family and friends.
She attended Eureka Baptist church and had a love for the Lord that touched many hearts. She enjoyed singing and going to Bluegrass festivals with her pal Rick. She spent many nights playing Jeopardy and Wheel of fortune with her dear friend Theresa. Her BFF's in TN came to visit her here and she had many stories to tell of their escapades. She obtained her Batchelor of Science Degree later in life from ETSU on May 8, 2010. This was a life long dream of hers and she was able to reach that dream with the love and support of her friends and family from the college and a supervisor, Suresh Ponnappa, that pushed and supported her all the way. Kathy had an infectious spirit and loved life.
Her Celebration of life will be held on February 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. officiated by Reverend Will Aleshire at Eureka Baptist Church,1591 Eureka Ave, Fayetteville, NC 28311.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020