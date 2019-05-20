|
|
Kathyrn Louise Payne
Fayetteville—Kathryn Louise Todd Payne, 89, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Kathryn, known as Kitty to her friends and family, was born on November 10, 1929 in Chester, Pennsylvania to Louis E. and Kathryn Deborah Sidwell Todd (Benson). She lost her father at an early age and her mother married Percy Ashworth. Kitty graduated from P.S. Dupont High School in 1947 and on June 12,1948 married her love, Paul C. Payne. Together they lived a long and adventurous life until his passing in 2014.
Kitty had a variety of jobs before and after her marriage, (model, lab tech, Sunday school teacher, library assistant, H&R Block tax preparer, employee of the Central Intelligence agency). The longest one held was as the wife of a Special Forces soldier and the mother to five amazing children. She is survived by one brother, Richard Ashworth of Clearwater, Florida, her children, -Cheryl Morrison of Fayetteville, Kathy Payne-Davis (Sonny) of Whittier, NC, Paul C. Payne, Jr (Wendy) of Fayetteville, Janet Papazis (Jim) of Williamsburg, VA, and Mary Mentzer (Keith) of Fayetteville. Kitty and Paul left a legacy of grandchildren: C.B. Morrison and Michael Morrison, Misty Smith (Ronnie) and Charlie Payne (Shirley) Amanda and James Chestnut and Jamie Papazis, along with 13 great grandchildren.
Besides her parents and her husband of 66 years, Kitty was preceded in death by her grand daughter, Jennifer Morrison, Brother Walter Ashworth (Evelyn) and Florence Ashworth Bartsch (Frances)
Kitty was a multi-talented woman. Her home and her families' were filled with her beautiful paintings, quilting, ceramics, crocheting and numerous crafts, but more importantly, she always filled her home with love.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held June 15 at the family home.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that folks send us a picture, story or memory of Kitty.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 20 to May 21, 2019