Katie Juanita Richardson

Tar Heel—Katie Juanita Richardson died Monday, June 29, Private Funeral Service will be Friday, July 3, at 11:00 a.m. in F.W. Newton Funeral Chapel in Elizabethtown. Public Viewing wil be Thursday, July 2, from 2 thru 5:00 p.m. in the F.W. Newton Chapel. Burial in the Clark's Chapel Cemetery. Tar Heel. The family has requested no home visitations or food.

Survivors are children; Jeanette R. White, Naomi Simmons, Katie D. Farmer, Larry Richardson and Linda R. Tyndall; Sisters, Doretha Lesane, Mary I. Roberts and Sena B. Washington.



