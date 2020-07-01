Katie Juanita Richardson
Katie Juanita Richardson
Tar Heel—Katie Juanita Richardson died Monday, June 29, Private Funeral Service will be Friday, July 3, at 11:00 a.m. in F.W. Newton Funeral Chapel in Elizabethtown. Public Viewing wil be Thursday, July 2, from 2 thru 5:00 p.m. in the F.W. Newton Chapel. Burial in the Clark's Chapel Cemetery. Tar Heel. The family has requested no home visitations or food.
Survivors are children; Jeanette R. White, Naomi Simmons, Katie D. Farmer, Larry Richardson and Linda R. Tyndall; Sisters, Doretha Lesane, Mary I. Roberts and Sena B. Washington.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Viewing
02:00 - 05:00 PM
F W Newton & Sons Mortuary
JUL
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
F W Newton & Sons Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
F W Newton & Sons Mortuary
403 Martin St
Elizabethtown, NC 28337
(910) 862-4576
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

