Kay Epton ButlerLillington—Kay Epton Butler, 79, of Lillington passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.Kay was born to the late Sarah Louise Kay Epton and Loren Wall Epton, Sr. on June 19, 1941, in Spartanburg, South Carolina.She is survived by the love of her life, William Thomas Butler, Sr. (Tom). They were married on April 18, 1965, and lived in Clemmons, North Carolina, until 1980 when they moved back to Tom's hometown in Harnett County, NC. She is also survived by her two children, Ashley Butler Brossoie (Paul) and William Thomas Butler, Jr. (Crystal); three precious granddaughters, Isabelle Brossoie and Luna and Ella Butler; her brother, Loren Wall Epton, Jr.; and many nieces and nephews.Kay was raised in Red Springs, NC, where she was lead varsity cheerleader with a positive and friendly personality—a quality she carried on throughout her life. She was a graduate of East Carolina College with a business degree and then became a teacher until she retired in 2010. She was well respected and loved by her students and peers. When Kay was not busy taking care of her family, she was an avid reader and crossword puzzle connoisseur. She loved spending time at her favorite place, Holden Beach, NC. She was very active in the Women of the Church at Flat Branch Presbyterian Church. Kay was a loving and thoughtful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend and will be missed by those who knew her.Memorials may be sent to the Women of the Church at Flat Branch Presbyterian Church, 130 Darroch Road, Bunnlevel, NC 28323. There will be a private service for Kay at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory, Spring Lake.