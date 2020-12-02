Kay Lynette McLaurin
Eastover—Kay Lynette McLaurin, 68, of Eastover, NC, graduated to heaven on Monday, November 30, 2020 with her husband by her side.
Kay was born in Endicott, NY to Mildred & Kenneth Holden, the youngest of 6 children. She called North Carolina home for over 50 years.
Kay was a founding member of Covenant Love Church & was on staff for 27 years, 21 of which was as Senior Pastor Al Brice's Executive Administrative Assistant until her retirement in July 2014.
Kay married Jack "Gary" McLaurin, Jr on December 16, 2012. They enjoyed many gallivants to the beach & mountains, antiquing, yard sales & thrift stores. They stayed active with paddle boarding, kayaking, riding bikes, walks on the beach as well as local, mini hikes along the Appalachian Trial.
Kay blessed many lives with her loyalty and friendship. To have met Kay was to have been touched by the Grace and Love of God. She was a strong and mighty advocate of her faith in Jesus and impacted anyone who came to know her in a gentle and caring way. Her professionalism and integrity was unmatched and will continue to encourage and affect those who knew her for generations to come.
She was truly loved by many and was always there to return the love to anyone she came in contact with. Her love of her family was truly a blessing to all of us.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband Gary, son Michael (Beth) Adams of Fayetteville, daughter Christy Murray of Atlanta, step-sons Jack (Shantell) McLaurin of Eastover, Brent McLaurin of Stedman, step-daughter Courtney (Trevor) Nance of Surf City, brothers Edward, Richard (Mary) & Kevin (Deb) Holden, sisters Phyllis Clayton & Priscilla Cody as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. Awaiting her arrival in Heaven are her parents & son Matthew Adams.
A visitation with family will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Covenant Love Church from 11:45am to 12:45pm with a Celebration of Life ceremony following at 1pm. The service will be accessible via live stream from the church website at the following link: mycl.online.church
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to:
The Martha Ministry
c/o Covenant Love Family Church
420 Dunn Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28312 https://mycl.church
Or
Surf City Baptist Church
304 Wilmington Ave
Surf City, NC 28445
www.thegatheringsurfcity.co
