Kayla Michelle Godwin Hughes

Parkton—Kayla Michelle Godwin Hughes of Parkton was born on November 30, 1987 in Cumberland County and departed this life on September 8, 2020 at Southeastern Regional Medical Center completing her journey of 32 years.

Kayla leaves to cherish her memories, her children: Carley Hughes, Lacey Hughes, and Taylor Hughes, all of the home, and their father: Mitchell Hughes of Saint Pauls; her father: Harold Godwin of Tabor City; her mother: Wanda Matute (Nicolas) of Parkton; her sister: Whitney Godwin of Parkton; her brother: Harold Dean Godwin of Prospect and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Funeral Service will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Boles-Saint Pauls Funeral Home in St. Pauls. Burial will follow in the Parkton Cemetery in Parkton NC

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Boles-Saint Pauls Funeral Home in St. Pauls

Services entrusted to Boles-Saint Pauls Funeral Home.



