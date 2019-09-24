|
Kayla Nichole Martinez
Yuma, Arizona—Kayla Nichole Martinez, 28, of Yuma, AZ passed away September 21, 2019. She was born September 3, 1991 in Yuma, Arizona the daughter of Richard Martinez and Ronda Perkins. She was preceded in death by her sister, Lacie Martinez, her granny Colleen J. Martinez, and her papa Richard Martinez. Kayla was a 2009 graduate of Southview High School in Hope Mills, NC. Left to cherish her memory is her father Richard Martinez (wife Cindy) of Fayetteville, NC; her mother Ronda Perkins of Yuma, AZ; her stepmother Shelly Martinez; her brothers Joseph and Travis Martinez and Connor Blask of Fayetteville, NC; her sisters, Alexis Martinez of Fayetteville and Jasmine Perkins of Yuma, AZ; her stepbrother Anthony Spatorico of Fayetteville; her stepsisters Amanda Spatorico and Meghan Spatorico of Fayetteville; and her grandparents Don and Melba McLemore of Fayetteville, Sherry Gauthier and Ron Perkins of Yuma, AZ, Ron and Jennifer Deming of Hope Mills, and Elizabeth Jones of Fayetteville. She is also survived by many Aunts, Uncles, and cousins, as well as numerous other loving family and friends. She loved her friends and family, and she left a lasting impression on all she met.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Reeves Funeral Home in Hope Mills, NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019