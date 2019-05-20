|
Keith Christopher Jackson
Fayetteville —Mr. Keith Christopher Jackson, 31, of Fayetteville passed away Monday, May 13, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Jackson of Fayetteville; two children, Timmy and Kelsey and his parents, Martin and Brenda Jackson of Connecticut.
A visitation will be held at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at Rogers and Breece Chapel on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 12 p.m.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 20 to May 21, 2019