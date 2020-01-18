|
Keith P. Mosman
Fayetteville—Keith P. Mosman, Jr., 72, died on November 13, 2019 at his home in Fayetteville, NC.
Keith was born October 20, 1947 in New Milford, CT. Son of the late Keith P. Mosman, Sr. and Kathleen Cassidy Mosman, he was raised in Warren, CT and graduated from Wamogo High in 1965. Keith was a soldier in the U.S. Army for 20 years, first as paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division out of Fort Bragg in NC. He spent several years with the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment on border patrol in Fulda, Germany, and was a Drill Sergeant at Fort Sill, OK.
After Keith retired in 1994, he became an avid golfer and eventually a fixture at Gates Four Golf and Country Club in Fayetteville. In recent years, his membership became less about golf and more about community and he rarely missed lunch at the club.
He is survived by daughter Christine Mosman of New Hartford, CT and her husband Robert Schwind, brother Michael Mosman and his wife Eileen of Jackson Hole, WY, niece Heather Meeker, her husband Scott and their children Sarah and Allison, of Warren, CT. He was predeceased by his wife of 28 years, Diane J. Mosman and his brother William (Billy) Mosman. In addition to his family, Keith leaves behind Army buddies, friends, and neighbors, that cared for and about him. His family is grateful for those in North Carolina who became like family to Keith.
A private burial with military honors will be held at New Warren Cemetery, Warren, CT in the summer.
Memorial contributions can be made to Friends of Cumberland County Animal Shelter, 4704 Corporation Dr. Fayetteville, NC 28306.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020