Keith Thompson

Keith Thompson Obituary
Keith Thompson
Spring Lake—Retired U.S. Army CW4 Keith Alan Thompson, 74, of Spring Lake, NC, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Woodlands Nursing and Rehab. Center in Fayetteville, NC.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Nakyong Thompson.
He is survived by his son, Alan Thompson and Angela Reedy of Raleigh, NC; brother, Lynn Thompson and wife, Rachel, of Conway, SC; and sisters, Nancy Bellantine of Las Vegas, NV, and Patty Lewis of Americas, KS.
A graveside service and interment with full military honors will be held at twelve o'clock noon on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Bragg, NC.
Services entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home & Crematory, Spring Lake, NC.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
