Keith Wilkerson Carter
Fayetteville—Mrs. Keith Wilkerson Carter, 92 of Fayetteville, NC formerly of Goldsboro, NC & Myrtle Beach , SC passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020
She was born June 8, 1927 in Robeson County, NC to the late Bud Wilkerson and Ophelia Bass Wilkerson. She was a 1944 graduate of Fairmont High School.
She retired as a clerk from the Myrtle Beach Air Force Exchange.
She was a member of the Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 54 of Goldsboro and Seventy First Ruritan Club. of Fayetteville.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, William Herman Atkinson and husband of 16 years, Jesse Spigner "Spike" Carter and a son, John Atkinson, three brothers, Charlie H, Billy Ray & Graddy Wilkerson, and sisters, Barbara Faye Brown and Sadie Gray Wilkerson.
A viewing and visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 from 1pm to 2pm at Jernigan Warren Funeral Home with the Pastor Sam Rando performing a committal service at 2pm
A private interment will take place in the Mausoleum at Hillcrest Cemetery in Conway, SC
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Atkinson Champagne of Fairfax, SC and a son, William Maurice Atkinson and wife Judith of Little River, SC; a daughter-in-law Julia Atkinson of Fayetteville, NC; sister-in-law, Gladys Wilkerson and bonus niece, Joyce Elmore; four grandchildren, six great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Building fund at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church.
Services entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 2830
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020