Kelly K Kanode
Fayetteville—Retired Chief Warrant Officer 3, Kelly Kendall Kanode, 87, of Fayetteville, North Carolina died at his home Thursday, February 21, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Gerda "Mickey" Kanode, and four children--two sons, Mark his wife, Veronica Kanode, John and his wife Karen Gay, and two daughters, Carol and her husband Marc McClelland, and Vickey Halsey.
Born in West Virginia, Kelly, the oldest of three, was raised in Virginia before joining the Army where he served for more than 22 years, with more than 10 of those years spent overseas. He completed multiple tours in Korea and Vietnam as well as assignments in Germany, Alaska and with the 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg. He earned numerous awards including the Bronze Star and retired in 1970. A master mechanic, he settled with his family in Fayetteville working as a head mechanic, owning his own service stations and later working as a contractor on Ft. Bragg.
In retirement Kelly stayed active by volunteering with the Boy Scouts of America or assisting with Multiple Sclerosis runs, and with hobbies such as photography, electronics, as an amateur radio operator (call sign N4EWG) and active member of the Cape Fear Amateur Radio Society, and as a welcoming voice on the Possum Trot Net and CFARS Evening Net on "Kelly Green Thursday." He was a lifelong member of the National Rifle Association, and one of the oldest members of Crosse Creek Rifle and Pistol Club Inc., participating in "Cowboy Action Shooting" and Smallbore Rifle competitions.
Kelly always had a joke (often not G-rated) to tell or an email to share and will be missed by friends and family alike.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Cape Fear Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. A memorial will be held Sunday, March 3, at 2 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, 1424 Morganton Road with Pastor John Locke presiding.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2019