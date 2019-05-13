|
|
Kelly L. Adams
Fayetteville—Kelly Lanier Adams, 56, of Fayetteville, NC., formally of Oak Island, passed away peacefully Saturday morning May 11 th at the University of Chapel Hill hospital after a courageous battle against cancer. She was pre-deceased by her son, Drew Bailey and husband Harry Adams.
Born in Whiteville on December 17 th 1962, She is survived by her parents, Ruth and Everett Lanier of Whiteville, NC., Kim Snow of Calabash, NC., Karen Edwards of Oak Island, NC. and, her loving companion, Bob Bailey of Fayetteville, NC.
Kelly was a graduate of Whiteville High School and attended Fayetteville Tech. Before becoming ill she had been a Real Estate appraiser.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 18th at 2:00 p.m. at Oceanview Methodist Church on Oak Island, NC.
Visitation will be in the fellowship Hall of The church the same day from 1:00 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to either or The Melanoma Research foundation.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 13 to May 14, 2019