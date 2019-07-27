|
Pastor Ken Wade Pritchard
Fayetteville—Pastor Ken Wade Pritchard, Founding Pastor of Fayetteville Community Church, 84, was called home to be with the Lord, Friday, July 26, 2019. He was born September 29, 1934 to Ted and Pansy Pritchard. He spent much of his life in his beloved North Carolina mountains before moving as a preacher's son and graduating in 1950 from Benson High School. In 1959 he married a sweet piano player, Lillian Haas and has loved her for 59 years. Together they traveled and sang with their southern gospel quartet, The Centurions, before leaving music ministry to pastor full time. In 1972 they founded Fayetteville Community Church where he has faithfully served ever since. In 1996 he received a Doctorate of Divinity, from Christian Life School of Theology highlighting a life-long passion for studying God's word. He has served on the board of directors for International Missions Outreach to spread the gospel to the nation of Haiti and has launched countless missionaries and evangelists into the ministry as well.
He will be remembered as a true cowboy who loved the outdoors, a craftsman who worked with his hands, a talented musician who loved picking and singing more than sitting and talking, a shepherd who lovingly led his flock and a larger than life family man whose legacy of love will never be forgotten.
He is survived by his wife, Lillian, sons Wesley and Byron, daughters-in-love Teresa and Pam, grandchildren Erica Cook (husband James), Kramer Pritchard (wife Crystal), Hannah Pritchard, Harrison Pritchard, great grandchildren Lilly, Abby, Kanen, Amelia and Banks as well as brothers, Tim Pritchard (wife Paula), Steve Pritchard (wife Kelly), sister Texie Burnell (husband Woodie) and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Jack Pritchard and his sister, Sylvia Pritchard Whitley. He loved his church as his own family and practiced what he preached by Loving God and Loving Each Other, always reminding us all that The Best Is Yet To Come.
Pastor Ken will lie in state from 1-7pm Sunday, July 28. Visitation will be from 5-7 with service to follow at 7pm At Fayetteville Community Church. Interment will be Monday, July 29 at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Raise the Barn at Fayetteville Community Church.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 27 to July 28, 2019