Kenneth Chavis, Jr.
Fayetteville—US Army CSM (Ret) Kenneth Chavis, Jr., passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
He was born in Fairfax, WV, on June 24, 1940, to the late Dorothy and Kenneth Chavis, Sr.
He proudly served in the Special Forces during the Vietnam war. During his career he was stationed around the world to include South America and Asia.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 58 years, Olivia; children, Andi Chavis of Pasadena, CA, Kenneth Chavis, III of Oahu, HI, Jack Chavis and Jill Chavis- Stallings both of Charlotte; grandchildren, Courtney Massey, Alexis Martinez, Kenneth Chavis, IV, Marie Olivia Chavis, Cristian Chavis, Hunter Stallings, Skylar Stallings; brother, Anthony Vaughn; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current conditions of Covid-19 a private funeral service is planned with full military honors. Kenneth will be laid to rest at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020