1/1
Kenneth Dale Fisher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Dale Fisher
Farmville—Kenneth Dale Fisher, 63 passed away surrounded by his wife and daughters on Tuesday morning, September 8, 2020 after a heroic battle with cancer.
Kenneth was a man who loved unconditionally and was passionate about family. A man known for his love of stargazing and corny jokes, his family will forever miss his contagious smile and laughter. Other than his passion for family, he was a dedicated fan of the Tarheels, Carolina Panthers, golf and NASCAR.
He was born on December 12, 1956 to John D. and Faye Fisher of Stedman. He was one of five sons, including his twin brother Jeff. Raised on the family farm where he will be laid to rest as was his Dad.
He is survived by his wife, Alana; his daughters and their families, Holly (Nate, Hogan and Henry), Katelynn (Allen, Jadalynn, and Hunter), and Rachel (Charlie and Mikayla); and his beloved pup Ragnar.
Visitation will be held at Butler Funeral Home in Stedman on September 11, 2020 from 2:30pm – 3:30pm. Processional to follow to the family farm with services at 4pm.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Butler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved