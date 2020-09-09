Kenneth Dale Fisher

Farmville—Kenneth Dale Fisher, 63 passed away surrounded by his wife and daughters on Tuesday morning, September 8, 2020 after a heroic battle with cancer.

Kenneth was a man who loved unconditionally and was passionate about family. A man known for his love of stargazing and corny jokes, his family will forever miss his contagious smile and laughter. Other than his passion for family, he was a dedicated fan of the Tarheels, Carolina Panthers, golf and NASCAR.

He was born on December 12, 1956 to John D. and Faye Fisher of Stedman. He was one of five sons, including his twin brother Jeff. Raised on the family farm where he will be laid to rest as was his Dad.

He is survived by his wife, Alana; his daughters and their families, Holly (Nate, Hogan and Henry), Katelynn (Allen, Jadalynn, and Hunter), and Rachel (Charlie and Mikayla); and his beloved pup Ragnar.

Visitation will be held at Butler Funeral Home in Stedman on September 11, 2020 from 2:30pm – 3:30pm. Processional to follow to the family farm with services at 4pm.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC.



