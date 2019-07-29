Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNeill Funeral Home
309 West Broad Street
St. Pauls, NC 28384
(910) 865-4105
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Oak Ridge Cemetery
St. Pauls, NC
View Map

Kenneth Earl Mead

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Earl Mead Obituary
Kenneth Earl Mead
St. Pauls—Kenneth Earl Mead, 58, died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, July 27, 2019, in St Pauls, NC, from complications associated with his medical conditions and pneumonia. A former resident of Pensacola, FL and Florala, AL, Kenneth moved to St Pauls, NC in 2016 to be closer to family. A graveside funeral service will be held Wednesday July 31, 2019 at 10:00 am in Oak Ridge Cemetery, St. Pauls. Arrangements by McNeill Mackie Funeral Home of St. Pauls.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 29 to July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now