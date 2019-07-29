|
|
Kenneth Earl Mead
St. Pauls—Kenneth Earl Mead, 58, died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, July 27, 2019, in St Pauls, NC, from complications associated with his medical conditions and pneumonia. A former resident of Pensacola, FL and Florala, AL, Kenneth moved to St Pauls, NC in 2016 to be closer to family. A graveside funeral service will be held Wednesday July 31, 2019 at 10:00 am in Oak Ridge Cemetery, St. Pauls. Arrangements by McNeill Mackie Funeral Home of St. Pauls.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 29 to July 30, 2019