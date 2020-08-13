1/1
Kenneth Earl Williams
1964 - 2012
{ "" }
Wade—Mr. Kenneth E Williams, 55, of Wade passed away on Monday, August 10, 2012.
He was preceded in death by wife, Jean Williams; father, James R Williams; mother, Carolyn A Robinson; brothers, James R Williams (Donna), Robert L Williams, and Donald J Williams.
He is survived by his stepdaughter, Marliese Billodeaux (Phillip) of Fayetteville; stepson, James A Hall Jr. (Beverly) of Kill Devil Hills; stepmom, Joann Williams of Wade; brothers, John Williams (Merle) of Dunn and Jason Williams (Maegan) of Dunn; sisters, Ann Wrench (Anthony) of Dunn and Theresa Faircloth (Sharod) of Godwin, and one niece, Misty Williams of Dunn.
The family will receive friends from 1:45pm to 2:45pm on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at South River Community Church with a memorial service to follow at 3pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions or donations may be sent to South River Community Church.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
01:45 - 02:45 PM
South River Community Church
AUG
16
Memorial service
03:00 PM
South River Community Church
