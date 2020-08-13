Kenneth Earl WilliamsWade—Mr. Kenneth E Williams, 55, of Wade passed away on Monday, August 10, 2012.He was preceded in death by wife, Jean Williams; father, James R Williams; mother, Carolyn A Robinson; brothers, James R Williams (Donna), Robert L Williams, and Donald J Williams.He is survived by his stepdaughter, Marliese Billodeaux (Phillip) of Fayetteville; stepson, James A Hall Jr. (Beverly) of Kill Devil Hills; stepmom, Joann Williams of Wade; brothers, John Williams (Merle) of Dunn and Jason Williams (Maegan) of Dunn; sisters, Ann Wrench (Anthony) of Dunn and Theresa Faircloth (Sharod) of Godwin, and one niece, Misty Williams of Dunn.The family will receive friends from 1:45pm to 2:45pm on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at South River Community Church with a memorial service to follow at 3pm.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions or donations may be sent to South River Community Church.